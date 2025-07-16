ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 13,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICZOOM Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) by 140.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.31% of ICZOOM Group worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

