Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.