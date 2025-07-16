Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Acquires 190 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($200.96).

Get ITM Power alerts:

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Simon Bourne bought 212 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($201.53).

On Thursday, May 15th, Simon Bourne bought 340 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($200.29).

ITM Power Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of LON ITM opened at GBX 77.10 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £480.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.03. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.08 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.45 ($1.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.79) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on ITM Power

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.