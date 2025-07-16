Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 22,523 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 22,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$154,507.78.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.