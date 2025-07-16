Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 22,523 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 22,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total transaction of C$154,507.78.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
Featured Stories
