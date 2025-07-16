Insider Selling: Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 7,865 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 7,865 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $747,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,885. This trade represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, May 28th, A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76.

On Thursday, May 29th, A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,158,197.32.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Performance Food Group Company has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $16,830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 306,560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

