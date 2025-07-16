Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Sells 26,814 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

