Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Sells 26,814 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,385,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

