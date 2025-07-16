Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $3,303,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,702.11. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $293.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

