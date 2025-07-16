Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,652,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,288,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

