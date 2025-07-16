Intergroup (INTG) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Profitability

This table compares Intergroup and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intergroup -12.27% N/A -7.02% Intergroup Competitors -275.62% -40.34% -0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intergroup and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intergroup $58.14 million -$9.80 million -3.82 Intergroup Competitors $1.54 billion -$102.54 million 0.81

Intergroup’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Intergroup. Intergroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

3.4% of Intergroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Intergroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Intergroup has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intergroup’s rivals have a beta of -5.82, meaning that their average stock price is 682% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intergroup beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center. The company also invests in income-producing instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by REITs, and other companies that invest primarily in real estate. In addition, it owns, manages, and invests in apartment complexes, single-family houses as strategic investments, and commercial real estate property located in the United States, as well as owns unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

