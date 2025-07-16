Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

