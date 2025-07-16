Invesco LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

