Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,861,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,274,000 after acquiring an additional 560,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,378 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,419,000 after acquiring an additional 317,206 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 597.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,969,000 after acquiring an additional 226,601 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

