iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIVB opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $924.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

