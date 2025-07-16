iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,716,000 after acquiring an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

