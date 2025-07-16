iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $153.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

