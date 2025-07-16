iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

