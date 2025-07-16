iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.6311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.