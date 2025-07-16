iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 165,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 174,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDX. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 603.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 218,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

