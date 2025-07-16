ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ITT by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

