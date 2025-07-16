Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBIO. Wall Street Zen raised Jade Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Jade Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JBIO
Jade Biosciences Price Performance
About Jade Biosciences
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jade Biosciences
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.