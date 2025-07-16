Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 641,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

