Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Set at $25.00 by Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) received a $25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 1,973.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 7,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.