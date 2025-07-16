Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.89.

Separately, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,170. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after acquiring an additional 986,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,429,000 after acquiring an additional 950,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

