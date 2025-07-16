Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

