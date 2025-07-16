Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $724,971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,518,000 after buying an additional 3,677,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,882,000 after buying an additional 2,094,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 1,437,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,031,000 after buying an additional 1,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.