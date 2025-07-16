Jennifer Allison Sells 3,156 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trimble by 51.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

