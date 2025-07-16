JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 92,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 44,359 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

JMUB opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

