Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 2,251 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

