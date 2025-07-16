Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.