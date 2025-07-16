Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

