Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 203 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock worth $104,638,750. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $679.66 and its 200-day moving average is $635.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

