KeyCorp Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $112.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. Entegris has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.