Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHC. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

