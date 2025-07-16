Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

