Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE LVS opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

