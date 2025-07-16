Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). 625,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 304,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

Likewise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11.

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Likewise Group had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Likewise Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Anthony J. Brewer purchased 162,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,605.25 ($54,365.04). Also, insider Andrew Simpson bought 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £4,812.50 ($6,443.30). Over the last three months, insiders bought 185,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,850. Insiders own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

Featured Stories

