Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). 625,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 304,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).
Likewise Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11.
Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Likewise Group had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Likewise Group Company Profile
Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.
With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.
