Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Buys £1,010.75 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer purchased 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,010.75 ($1,353.26).

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Stock Up 0.1%

Likewise Group stock opened at GBX 25.52 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. Likewise Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 26.05 ($0.35).

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Likewise Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Likewise Group Plc will post 1.1006289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Likewise Group

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.