Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

