LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.03.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.