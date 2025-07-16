Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 70,247 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 43,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Magic Empire Global Trading Down 3.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Empire Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Magic Empire Global worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.