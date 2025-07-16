Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $39.14 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,564 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $1,477,000. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the first quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 965 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock worth $104,638,750. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $679.66 and its 200-day moving average is $635.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.