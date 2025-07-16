Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Critical Contrast

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Shangri-La Asia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $25.10 billion 3.00 $2.38 billion $8.78 31.31 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion 0.86 $161.39 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Shangri-La Asia.

This table compares Marriott International and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 9.75% -100.64% 10.25% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Marriott International pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marriott International has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marriott International and Shangri-La Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 13 7 2 2.50 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott International presently has a consensus price target of $275.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%. Given Marriott International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marriott International has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marriott International beats Shangri-La Asia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St. Regis Longboat Key brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

