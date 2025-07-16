Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $515.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.14.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $505.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.43 and its 200-day moving average is $426.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $508.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

