Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 882,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 377,705 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 911,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 360,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

