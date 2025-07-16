MaxLinear (MXL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 61.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NASDAQ MXL opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 175.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

