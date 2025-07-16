MaxLinear (MXL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 61.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxLinear Price Performance
NASDAQ MXL opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 175.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 35,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.