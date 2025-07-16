Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $679.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.93.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

