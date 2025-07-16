MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 33,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 60,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.