Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mobileye Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.7%

Mobileye Global stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 160.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,101,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $95,937,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,369,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 167,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 493,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Mobileye Global by 9.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

