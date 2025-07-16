Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 6.9%

RARE opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock worth $118,824 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 706,519 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

