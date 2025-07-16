Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $669.23 million for the quarter.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $80.35 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.21% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COOP

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.